Renault-Nissan recall 51K units of Kwid, redi-Go

New Delhi: Franco-Japanese auto alliance Renault-Nissan is recalling nearly 51,000 units of two entry level cars, Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO in India to rectify faulty fuel system and add a hose clip.

While Renault India is recalling around 50,000 units of its bestseller Kwid, Nissan is calling back 932 units of Datsun redi-Go which was launched in June this year.

Renault India said it is conducting a pre-emptive and voluntary inspection of select 0.8 L variants (800cc) of Kwid that were produced up to May 18, 2016 from October 2015.

“As a proactive measure, a fuel hose clip will be added to these select cars along with the evaluation of overall functionality of the fuel system to mitigate any potential disruption of fuel supply,” the company said in a statement.

The affected cars will be inspected without any cost to the customers and carry out necessary measures, if required, it said.

“We are in the process of contacting customers, requesting them to come to dealerships to get their cars inspected,” it added.

While the company did not elaborate further, sources said only 10 per cent of the recalled cars were likely to have been impacted by the issue.

Launched in September last year, Kwid has been a success for Renault in India. Initially, the car was available with an 800 cc engine at a price between Rs 2.64-3.73 lakh.

Recently in August, a 1,000 cc engine variant was launched priced up to Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

So far in the April-September period this fiscal, the company has sold 56,028 units of Kwid. Similarly, Nissan said it is recalling 932 units of entry level car redi-Go from its Datsun brand in India to fix faulty fuel system.

“Datsun is conducting a voluntary recall campaign on certain India-manufactured Datsun redi-GO vehicles to inspect the fuel hose and fix a clip at no cost to the customer,” Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Datsun has started notifying affected owners in India from this month. The recall will affect units manufactured up to May 18 this year, a company official said.

The redi-GO hit the market on June 7 this year and has sold over 14,000 units.

Both Kwid and redi-Go are based on the same CMFA platform of the alliance. Both the vehicles are produced at the alliance’s Chennai plant.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance is a strategic partnership between Paris-based Renault and Yokohama-based Nissan, which together sell one in 10 cars worldwide.