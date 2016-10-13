RSS conducts parade on Vijayadashmi

Nashik: The volunteers of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), donning dark brown trousers conducted a mass parade on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

The RSS volunteers took out the parade from various parts of the city to mark foundation day of the RSS. As many as 1200 volunteers took part in the parades that were taken out from seven parts of the city.

The parades were taken out from Adgaon-Mhasrul, Panchavati, Bhonsala school, Satpur, Cidco, Indiranagar and Nashik Road areas.

The parade was started after worshipping of Mother India. The 3-km parade in Bhonsala school area was started from Girnare village. More than 200 volunteers participated in it.

This parade was held under principal executive Aniruddha Kanthe, executives Naresh Ahire, Subhodh Kulkarni and Sanghchalak Laxman Joshi.

The parade of Nashik Road area was held at Deolali Camp. Sanjay Chandratre led it. The parade in Satpur was started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya and passed through Sai Mandir, Anand School, Old Colony, Maruti temple, Gajanan temple and returned again to Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya.

Executive Satish Dixit, Sudam Nagre, Kothawade, Nana Wani, Madan Bhandure, Vikram Nagre, Dinkar Patil, Rajesh Darade and Shashi Ghatol were present.

In the city, the parade began from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near CBS. It passed through Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Main Road, Pimpal Chowk, Dudh Bazaar, Bhadrakali temple, Gadge Maharaj statue and was culminated at CBS via Shalimar. Executives Govind Yardi, Amol Kale, Prashant Garge, Ajay Dixit and more than 125 volunteers took part in it.

The parade of Adgaon-Mhasrul area was started from Konark Nagar. It passed through Ganesh Market, Dutt temple, Maharashtra Bank, Panchakrishna lawns and Ganesh temple. More than 159 volunteers participated in it.

Dhananjay Buva, Manojbhai Wadilal Patel, Santosh Bhor, Namdev Sonawane and Yogesh Agarkar were present. Krishnaji Gharote spoke on the occasion. Congress’ Uddhav Nimse visited the parade.

The parade in Indiranagar began from Rajiv Nagar and returned to it again. More than 150 volunteers took part in it.

The parade of Cidco area was started from Khutvadnagar. International athlete Kavita Raut was present as chief guest. The parade passed through Dhanwantari college, Mauli Lawns and returned again to Khutvadnagar from Ekdant Lawns.

Rajesh Jadhav led the parade. Vijay Kadam, Rajendra Jadhav, Rajesh Malpure, Rajendra Phad, corporator Anil Matale, Dhanaji Lagad and others took part in the parade.