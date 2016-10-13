DC orders action against use of high-decibel crackers

Nashik: As per a Supreme Court order, there is a ban on the use of high-decibel fire crackers. People should burst crackers which produce sound below 125-decibel during diwali festival, ordered the District Collector.

He also warned of strict action against those manufacturing, selling and using the high-decibel fire crackers.

Noise and air pollution on a large scale takes place during diwali, causing environmental loss. Considering this there is the ban on production, sale and use of the high-decibel fire crackers.

The District Collector urged the citizens and businessmen to manufacture, sell and use regular fire crackers. There is a ban on the fire crackers from 10 pm to 6 am. Citizens should follow this, he asked.

Permission from the sub-divisional officials is needed to sell fire crackers. Administration has prepared guidelines for this.

There is an order that fire cracker stalls should not be allowed at places of rush, public places, near schools and religious places.

Sellers should not store more than 50 kg of fire crackers or 400 kg of Chinese fire crackers. There should be a safe distance between two stalls.

The permission to stalls should be given only after checking the 24 parameters like these, ordered the District Collector.