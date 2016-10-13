Stone crusher owners on the radar of admin

Nashik : As stone crushers have still not paid royalty and tax, district administration has started to recover fine from them.

The Additional District Collector ordered all the tehsildars to recover fine from 78 stone crusher owners in the district as per volumetric counting and recover five-fold amount of the fine from those stone crushers who have not paid the fine.

Administration has decided to curb stone crushing activity. It is recovering the royalty for mining that was done after electric or volumetric counting.

For this, the Additional District Collector issued show cause notices to the concerned and gave them a period to pay their dues.

As the stone crusher owners failed to pay it in February, orders were given to Prant officials and tehsildars to recover five-fold amount of the market price.

In the meantime, the stone crush owners raised objection over this method of recovery.

Thereafter, it was decided to conduct volumetric counting of the mining that took place by public works department.

Accordingly, the public works department has done counting of Nashik taluka only.