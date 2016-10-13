Samruddhi highway: Report sent to govt

Nashik: The survey of 28-km area from 10 villages in the district for Nagpur-Samruddhi highway has been completed.

Actual counting of the distance of 23-km from eastern side of Sinnar was completed with farmers’ permission. Demarcation is also being done along with the survey.

As some farmers demanded land acquisition instead of land pooling, their feelings were conveyed to the government, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

Farmers showed their opposition to Nagpur-Samruddhi highway which is a dream project of state government since beginning.

They gave their nod for survey after information about the project was given to them. However, opposition to proposed agriculture development centre in this project is being shown from some villages.

For this land pooling will be done instead of the land acquisition, but farmers demanded their land to be acquired instead of this and to be given one-time compensation.

State Public Works Minister Ekanth Shinde held discussions recently with people’s representatives about this. Discussions will be held with farmers in next week to decide a policy regarding this. As farmers from some villages gave their nod for survey, the survey has been started from Kopargaon to Igatpuri.

The survey of 18-km area in Dhotre, Bojde, Samvatsar, Kanhegaon, Kokmathan and Jeuri Kumbhari villages in Kopargaon taluka was completed through a drone, whereas 3-km area in Marhal village from Sinnar taluka was also completed.

The survey of total 336 hectares of land has been completed for 28 km route. Demarcation of 120-km area was also held, informed the administration. Survey in eastern side of Sinnar has been completed, informed the District Collector.