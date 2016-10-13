Godaghat has turned into a service station

Nashik: As there is a tradition to worship vehicles on Vijayadashmi, hundreds of vehicle owners rushed to Godaghat to wash their vehicles since morning.

Due to this it turned into a service station. Social organisations which take initiative for Godavari cleanliness have expressed their strong disappointment over this.

The environmentalists in the city have filed a public interest litigation in Mumbai High Court to stop pollution of the river and to conserve it.

Taking note of this, the High Court with the help of The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute had suggested some measures for this.

It had also ordered a police squad to be formed to prevent washing of vessels, clothes and vehicles and cattle.

This squad took action for some days. Thereafter, the High Court on the backdrop of Simhastha Kumbh Mela issued instructions to Nashik Municipal Corporation.

On this backdrop, more than 25,000 citizens cleaned the river. Though measures are being taken to clean the river, hundreds of vehicle owners washed their vehicles to pollute the river.

Hundreds of citizens washed their vehicles in the area below Gadge Maharaj bridge to Rokdoba temple since morning. Nashik Municipal Corporation and police neglected this.