Laughter club inaugurated

Nashik Road: “Our health remains in good condition due to laughter,” stated Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga.

He was speaking during inauguration of Anand laughter club’s office at Somani garden.

Corporator Sangita Gaikwad, president of the laughter club Adv. Vasant Pekhale and former corporator Tryambakrao Gaikwad were present as the chief guests.

People get facilities in the city, but do not get healthy atmosphere. Everyone should plant trees and preserve them to prevent environmental degradation, Bagga said.

D G Patil compered the programme, whereas Keshav Dani proposed the vote of thanks.