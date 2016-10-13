FIA students shine at shooting competition

Nashik : The shooting players added another feather to Fravashi International Academy’s cap by accomplishing an exceptional feat in the DSO Interschool Shooting Competition held at Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik.

Rishi Parakh (Grade VIII), Sakshi Kshirsagar, Rachita Barve (Grade VII) exhibited a glorious prowess by winning a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively; thus qualified for the divisional Inter School Shooting Competition.

The other participants Janhvi Desai, Amisha Kothawade, Arnav Sharma, Arnav Kulkarni (Grade VII) and Yash Patil (Grade VIII) also displayed a brilliant performance in the competition.

During a special school assembly the director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha on behalf of the entire fraternity of Fravashi Inaternational Academy hailed the winners , participants and their coach Monali Gorhe for this remarkable success and wished them best for the upcoming competitions.