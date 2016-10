NASHIK: The District Sports Office organized an interschool badminton competition. In the group of under 14 girls, Mihika Thatte, Tanaya Shinde, Samiksha Ranjan and Saumya Mishra, Kshitija Kothavade of Fravashi Academy played their best and proved themselves to be victorious as they grabbed the first position.

The management of R S Luth education trust and the heads of the school appreciated their efforts and congratulated them for their great success.