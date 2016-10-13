Executive body of BJP’s district OBC wing declared

Nashik: The district chief of OBC wing of BJP, Bhanudas Ghuge has declared the 34-member executive body.

Two general secretaries, the district chief and 7 secretaries are part of the executive body.

On the backdrop of upcoming ZP elections, the district chief had recently undertaken a district tour to collect information and has now declared the executive body.

Jagannath Kute (Niphad), Ashok Jadhav (Kalvan), Dnyaneshwar Sanap (Sinnar), Sanjay Kanade (Deola), Rajanikant Suryawanshi (Igatpuri), Asif Shaikh (Manmad), Bhausaheb Gite (Dindori), Mukesh Bhavsar (Yeola) have been appointed as vice presidents, whereas Nitin Jadhav (Ojhar) and Devendra Khairnar (Malegaon) have been appointed as general secretaries. Nitin Ghuge (Sinnar), Kacharu Shankar Marathe (Igatpuri), Vitthal Chavan (Chandwad), Somnath Wadge (Malegaon), Sachin Bidve (Nashik), Raju Pardeshi (Yeola) and Kiransingh Ripiyal (Nashik) have been appointed as secretaries.