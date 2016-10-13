RIS conducts mock presentation of science exhibition

Nashik: Rasbihari International School has organized Science Exhibition 2016 in the memory of late Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam on 15th and 16th Oct’16 at City Center Mall.

The students from Grade 6 to Grade 10 made 77 science models. In preliminary round 44 science models were selected. Out of 44 models, only 30 models were selected in the second mock presentation, which will be exhibited on the final days of exhibition.

‘Creativity, Scientific Thought, Concept, Skill, Clarity, Presentation’ were the criteria of judgment.

Students were also judged on the conceptual understanding and overall presentation. The students were too enthusiastic in selection of their projects for the mock presentationand they tried their level best to impress the judges by exhibiting their knowledge about the concepts used in their exhibits.