District, city tense again after stone pelting

Nashik: As the situation in the district and city was limping back to normalcy following arson and protests against the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl at Talegaon-Anjaneri village in Trimbakeshwar taluka on Saturday, some unidentified miscreants pelted stones near Buddha Smarak on Mumbai-Agra highway and vandalised some vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Repercussions of this were felt in New Nashik, Satpur, Girnare and villages on Trimbakeshwar Road in the night.

Around 10 persons were injured in the stone pelting incident and they have been admitted to the district civil hospital.

Following stone pelting at vehicles in Garware Point area in the evening, police rushed there.

As a result, traffic on Mumbai-Agra highway was closed for some time.

Meanwhile, following stone pelting incidents in Trimbak Road, Satpur and Lekha Nagar areas, buses on Jawhar, Mokhada and Palghar route were stopped.

According to police, people in large numbers were present at Buddha Smarak for Vijayadashami. On this backdrop, 50-60 organised a rally in the morning and raised slogans. The situation in the city became tense then.

Some unidentified 50-60 miscreants started to pelt stone at vehicles in Garware Point area in the evening.

Some started to smash windshields of vehicles on the highway. They smashed windshields of two private vehicles coming from Mumbai and stopped a Mahindra vehicle and beat up the driver. Windshield of the vehicle was also smashed.

The windshield of a Mahindra Scorpio (MH 01 AC 6115) which was parked near Ranenagar was smashed, whereas stones were pelted at the residence of corporator Shivaji Chumbhale.

His Innova car was also vandalised. Windshields of some of his trucks were smashed. A mob of 400-500 persons gathered there at this time. The activists of Chumbhale burnt the vehicle on one suspect.

Taking note of this police deployed rapid action force personnel there. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal visited many places and urged citizens to maintain peace.

District, city tense again “after stone pelting“(Contd. from P1)“DCP Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Atul Zende, police inspector Madhukar Kad accompanied him.

“Following stone pelting incident in New Nashik area, vehicles were targeted in Satpur area.

The situation became tense then. Youths belonging to two communities had come face to face. The traffic on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar were closed.

Senior police officials rushed there and pacified the citizens.“Repercussions of this were also felt in Dwarka area.

A stone pelting incident took place here around 7 pm. On this backdrop, heavy police security has been deployed at Wadala Naka and Ganjmal area.