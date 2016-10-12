Dussehra celebrated with religious fervour in the city

Nashik: The festival of Dussehra symbolising the victory of good over evil was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in the city yesterday.

Two-wheeler and electronics market in the city witnessed a turnover of crores of rupees. Nashikites purchased two and four-wheelers, gold jewellery and flats. Flats were also booked.

It is considered auspicious to purchase gold on Dussehra. Women gave priority to purchasing gold jewellery.

Vehicle market also witnessed good turnover. Citizens were seen bringing two-wheelers and four-wheelers to their homes which they had booked in advance.

In addition, people were seen purchasing TV sets, washing machines and mobile handsets. Various companies have declared various offers to attract the consumers.

Meanwhile, a 50-feet effigy of Ravan was burnt in the traditional way at Godavari banks in the evening. People in large numbers gathered there.

The effigy of Ravan was also burnt at Gandhinagar.