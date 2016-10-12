Temple guards injured in ritual firing

Nashik : Eight security guards of Saptshrungi Devi shrine at Nanduri in the district received minor injuries when a bullet hit the ground accidentally during a ritual Dussehra firing. The incident took place at around 11 am.

The shrine, called Saptshrungi-gad, is at Nanduri, 70 km from here.

On the occasion of Dussehra, traditionally a goat is sacrificed at the temple and guns are fired in the air.

While Waman Chavan, a guard, was firing in the air, accidentally the bullet hit the ground and those standing nearby received splinter injures, Nashik rural police said. The injured securitymen were taken to a hospital at Kalwan.