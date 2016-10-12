Two teenage boys drown at Adgaon

Nashik: Two 15-year-old boys drowned in a percolation pond behind headquarter of rural police at Adgaon.

This incident came to light in the morning yesterday. A case in connection with this has been registered with Adgaon police.

The names of the deceased boys are Karan Muraji Borge (15, residing at Dhatrak Phata, Ashapura society, besides bungalow no. 30) and Samadhan Dnyaneshwar Kamble (15, residing at Dhatrak Phata, behind Jaslok Sweets).

Both boys were studying in municipal school at Konark Nagar.

Both Borge and Kamble had gone for swimming at the percolation pond on Monday afternoon. Another 8-year-old boy named Darpak Sanjay Jawale was also with them.

They sent Jawale to bring an oil pouch. When he returned, he could not see them and went home.

As Borge and Kamble had not returned home till late in the night, their parents searched for them in the area and informed police.

Jawale on Tuesday morning informed that both had gone for swimming. When their parents and police went to the percolation pond, they found their chappals and clothes there. Fire brigade personnel were summoned then.

They entered the pond and fished out dead bodies of both Borge and Kamble.