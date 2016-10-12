Adi Godrej’s wife and socialite Parmeshwar Godrej passes away

New Delhi: Adi Godrej’s wife Parmeshwar Godrej passed away on Monday night. Hailed as the true blue socialite, Parmeshwar Godrej was reportedly suffering from a degenerative lung disease.

She had been admitted in the Hospital for quite some time. Godrej breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Long time friend and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tweeting about the demise of Godrej said that he was devastated by her death.Godrej had designed costumes and look for actor Hema Malini in her film Dharmatma in 1975.

She is known for her work combating AIDS in India through the Heroes Project. She had launched the initiative in 2004 with Hollywood actor Richard Gere which garnered support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative.

She had teamed up with acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur to launch a production house called ‘Starlight’ in 2000, which was preceded by co-producing the Merchant-Ivory production ‘The Perfect Murder’ in 1988.

Before her marriage to Adi Godrej, she was one of the first air hostesses for Air India. Godrej, 70, is survived by three children Nisa Godrej, Pirojsha Adi Godrej and Tanya Dubash.

Not just the glamour world, her network of friends were from diverse fields and in a recent book, nobel laureate Amartya Sen had spoken richly about her, calling Parmeshwar a “brilliant conversationalist” and “wonderful company”.