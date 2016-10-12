NMC elections: Maps of proposed ward structuring published

Nashik : Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna declared proposed ward structuring which has been prepared as per the directives of the State Election Commission as part of the civic elections for NMC which will be held in February-March 2017.

Suggestions and objections will be accepted till October 25 and notification regarding final ward structuring will issued by November 25.

The State Election Commission had approved the ward structuring for the civic elections of NMC on September 23.

The NMC administration had conducted the draw of lots for 122 seats in 31 wards on October 7 at Kalidas auditorium.

The map of proposed ward structuring and separate maps were published for citizens.

Thereafter NMC published the maps about proposed ward structuring of 31 wards and joint map at Rajiv Gandhi main office record hall and at all divisional offices.

In addition, maps have been published on NMC website in such a way that citizens can get information and if needed can download them, informed the Municipal Commissioner.

If citizens have any suggestions or objections regarding ward structuring and boundary areas, they should submit an application in the name of the Municipal Commissioner at divisional offices till October 25.

While appealing that applicants should give their address correctly, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a date for hearing has not fixed yet and it will be conveyed to those citizens who table objections and suggestions. Objections will be heard till November 4.

Thereafter, the notification regarding final ward structuring will be declared till November 25 at government gazette as per decision that will be taken on November 25, informed the Municipal Commissioner.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (admin) Vijay Pagar and other officials were present.