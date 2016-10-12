NMC to make demand for water reservation

Nashik: Considering late arrival of rain, Nashik Municipal Corporation will ask the District Collector to reserve 4500 MCFt water in both Gangapur and Darna dams for the city and to reserve this water from October 15 to August 15.

Taking into account available water stock in dams during summer since last 3-4 years, NMC is enforcing water cut to make water last till July 31.

Every year, NMC was asking the District Collector to reserve water for drinking purpose in both Gangapur and Darna dams from October 15 to July 31. It had to strive hard to conserve the reserved water till July 31 since last some years.

The NMC will demand to reserve water for the period from October 15 to August 15 to prevent this situation in future. It will give a letter regarding this to the District Collector soon.