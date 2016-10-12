Incentive scheme for property, water tax payers 1% concession on online payment of tax

NASHIK : If the property and water tax payers pay their tax on online portal of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the concerned will get 1% concession, but the maximum concession will be Rs. 500.

This scheme has been made applicable from April, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna in a media briefing.

The NMC administration is failing to achieve property and water tax recovery target since last few years.

As Goods and Services Tax will come into force, NMC has to wait for government grant.

On this backdrop, the NMC has started this scheme to promote the tax payers to pay their property and water taxes online.

While informing about this, the Municipal Commissioner said that those tax payers who paid their taxes online since April 1 will get 1% concession.

The amount in lieu of 1% concession of the total tax payment by them in this current year, will be shown as additional amount and it will be adjusted in financial year of 2017-18.

In addition, if water tax is pay online portal of NMC, 1/2% concession will be given, informed the Municipal Commissioner and stated that this concession will be maximum Rs. 100. This concessional scheme has been made applicable from April 1.

Net banking, debit and credit card facility will be made available thus citizens can pay their taxes through these.

More and more citizens should take benefit of this scheme, urged the Municipal Commissioner.