Citizens to get 7/12 extract in two days

Nashik

The citizens from Nashik district will get 7/12 extract in two days soon to make administration more people oriented.

Preparations are going on through the efforts by District Collector Radhakrishnan B to provide the extract on whatsapp.

The revenue system will conduct a different experiment in the district to give the extract.

Technical preparations about this are in final stage. Mobile number for whatsapp in the district will be declared this week.

If farmer’s name, survey no and address are given on whatsapp number, 7/12 extract can be made available.

With this experiment, the concept to give 7/12 extract can come into reality before diwali.

Meanwhile, District Collector Radhakrishnan B informed that a demand was made with government to start a separate server for every revenue department in the state.