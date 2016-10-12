Corrupt clerk from irrigation dept in ACB net

Nashik : The sleuths of anti-corruption bureau caught a senior clerk working at executive engineer’s office in irrigation department at Untwadi while taking a bribe of Rs. 1500.

He demanded the bribe to send a medical bill of security guard’s son for approval.

The name of the corrupt clerk is Gajanan Devram Mahure. Complainant worked as canal security guard at the executive engineer’s office in irrigation department from 2012 to May 31, 2016.

While working on the post, he sent a medical bill of Rs. 31,587 of his wife and another medical bill of Rs. 22,789 of his son to the office.

The medical bill of his wife was approved and he got refund, but as there was delay in clearing the medical bill of his son, the complainant met senior clerk Mahure and requested him to sent the medical bill for approval.

Mahure asked to give Rs. 1500 for approval the medical bill of his wife and I will send another bill for approval then.

Following a complaint by the complainant about this, the sleuths of the anti-corruption bureau laid a trap in the executive engineer’s office.

They caught Mahure red handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Police took Mahure in their custody and booked him under prevention of corruption act.