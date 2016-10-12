12 sand mining blocks to be re-auctioned

Nashik: Out of 15 sand mining blocks, auction of only three sand mining blocks took place. Administration earned the revenue of Rs. 30.50 lakh from it.

The remaining 12 sand mining blocks will be re-auctioned again and e-tenders for this has been sought from October 14 to 17. District administration is expecting the revenue of Rs. 5 crore from this.

The district administration which is receiving lukewarm response to online auctioning of sand mining blocks since last three years, once again took efforts for auctioning of the blocks through e-tender and e-auction.

It conduct auctioning for fourth year this time, but it was found that contractors are not giving response to the online auctioning.