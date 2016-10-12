NMC to conduct skill training programme

Nashik : The Nashik Municipal Corporation was fulfilling the responsibility of providing only primary facilities in last some years.

Going further it is rehabilitating backward components in the society. On this backdrop, after conduction of vehicle driving training to girls and women and employment board, the NMC will conduct skill training programme now.

Preparations have been made to spend Rs. 1 crore every year for this and a proposal about this will be tabled in General Body Meeting.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna gave information about this skill training programme in a media briefing.

Training project regarding hospitality, health care, automobile and construction sectors will be conducted by the NMC under the skill training programme.

Proposal about this will be tabled in upcoming GBM, he informed further.

This project will be conducted for beneficiaries having below poverty level certificate in NMC area, scheduled caste-tribes who are above BPL, minorities, women and disabled.

The age of the applicant should be from 18 years to 35 years and educational eligibility will be considered for concerned training as per its requirement.

As all training programmes are based on industry, beneficiaries can get opportunity of employment easily, clarified the Municipal Commissioner and stated that completion certificate will be given to every successful beneficiary.

This certificate will be accepted in market and concerned industry.

The institute which will provide training, will form career guidance and counselling centre for the beneficiaries and it is necessary to create awareness, to give training through it.

It is also necessary to make available employment after training and take precaution that trainee will join the employment for minimum three months.

It is expected to give training to around 500 beneficiaries every year and expenditure of Rs. 20,000 per beneficiary is expected.

A fund of Rs. 1 crore will be required every year for this project. The Municipal Commissioner will table the proposal about this in upcoming GBM.