Civil suit filed against SaVaNa executive Jahagirdar

Nashik : Samvid Infotech Company alleged that Rs. 7 lakh is due with Sarvajanik Vachanalaya though it completed computerisation work of the book exchange department.

The Company has filed a civil lawsuit against executive of SaVaNa Milind Jahagirdar, informed director of the Company Manoj Chavanke.

As per tender process floated by the SaVaNa in August 2011, computerisation work was given to Samvid Infotech Company.

It had been decided to pay Rs. 14 lakh to the Company to give barcoding after collecting the information from 1.20 lakh books in the Vachanalya, to give smart card to the members and the Company provided necessary information regarding computerisation to the Vachanalaya.

The earlier board of directors gave Rs. 7 lakh to the Company till February, 2012, but Company is stating that new board of directors has not given the remaining amount despite completion of the work.

As per agreement, the Company had kept the computer system in operation through resident employees till August, 2015, but an unidentified person stopped this system on August 15, 2015, stated the Company.

The Company insisted to give the remaining amount to restore the system, but refusing to pay the amount, the Vachanalaya gave next work to an agency from Jalgaon.

However, this new agency had not used any new technology and used all system of Samvid Infotech. A copyright case will be filed against the new agency, informed Samvid Infotech Company.