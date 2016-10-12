Play for one hour for better health: Sonawane

Nashik : Nashik district lawn tennis association worshipped sports equipments and clay ground on the occasion of Dussehra yesterday at D’souza Colony, College Road, Nashik like every year.

Director of Jankalyan Bank Nanasaheb Sonawane was present as the chief guest, whereas senior player Govind Bele and joint secretary of state lawn tennis association Rajiv Deshpande presided over the programme.

While delivering his presidential speech Nanasaheb Sonawane stated, “Everyone should play atleast one hour for better health. One should keep away from addicitions to live longer.”

Joint secretary of the state association Rajiv Deshpande informed that national tournaments of senior national players will be conducted by Nashik district association this year.

National players Laxman Ambulkar, Eknath Kinikar, secretary Jitendra Samant, former president Deepak Patel, Suresh Dhatrak, Hitendra Kulkarni, renowned Architect Dhananjay Shinde, former international coach Dr. Vijay Thete, all players and their parents were present in large numbers.