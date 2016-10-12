WHIS bags runner up trophy at ICSE basketball tournament

Nashik : Students from Wisdom High International School played brilliantly and gave tough fight to Singhania School (Thane) in ICSE basketball tournament which was held at Orchid International School.

5 students – Raj Bedmutha, Satyen Wagh, Mansi Bhandari, Priyanka Modi, Riya Pichaya and Radha Hardas from the School have been selected in state basketball team for Maharashtra, making the school proud for this achievement.

They will play for nationals to be held at Hyderabad.

Coaches Gayatri Dhakane and Geetali Pande were congratulated by one and all for their excellent guidance to these students.