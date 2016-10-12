‘Need to enhance entrepreneurship to become economic super power’

Nashik: The ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make In India’ schemes which were started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an important step toward making India economic super power, but for this there is a need to increase industries-trades in the country.

Engineers should do businesses, stated Divisional Commissioner Eknath Davale.

He was speaking in a programme organised jointly by K K Wagh engineering education and research college and Indian society for technical education college chapter to mark the Engineers Day.

Industrialist advisor Dr. Omprakash Kulkarni was also present.

While explaining difference between ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make In India’ schemes, Davale said that there is a need to increase industries-trades to create India which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreamt of.

In addition, engineers should start more and more trades without depending on jobs and urged to take efforts for ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’.

It will help in strengthening the Indian economy, Davale added.

Industrialist Dr. Omprakash Kulkarni informed about the work done by great engineer of India Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and urged to enhance entrepreneurship.

The chief guest on the occasion felicitated teachers holding Ph.D. degree and tabled their theses.

K K Wagh education society president Balasaheb Wagh, trustee Changdevrao Holkar, Principal Dr. K N Nandurkar and computer department chief Dr. S S Sane were present on the occasion. Prof. A S Patil introduced the chief guests, whereas Prof. Snehal Choudhari and Swati Pawar compered the programme. Dr. S R Gangurde proposed the vote of thanks. Dr. M S Kamalapur and Prof. P S Vispute took sincere efforts for success of the programme.