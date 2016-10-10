District tense after teenage boy tries to rape 5-yr-old girl

Nashik: A teenage boy allegedly tried to rape a five-year-old girl at Talegaon-Anjaneri village in Trimbakeshwar taluka, which led to large scale protests and tension in the district, yesterday. Vehicles were torched at Talegaon, Vilholi and Ojhar and stones were pelted at police personnel. Enraged crowd tried to gherao the District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan at Talegaon.

The vehicle of special Inspector General of Police was damaged. Rasta Roko was withdrawn after evening. Despite this the situation there was tense, informed the police.

The 15-year-old boy tried to rape the five-year old girl on Saturday evening. This matter came to light when family found the victim in a strange condition.

A complaint was filed then with Trimbakeshwar police station. Police immediately rushed to the spot and inspected it.

They took the suspect in their custody after this.

As the news was spread, around 2,000 people gathered at the police station since 7 pm on Saturday. The situation became tense then.

Considering this CRPF personnel, police officials and personnel of Harsul and Wadiwarhe police stations were summoned.

Superintendent of Police Ankush Shinde, Additional SP Prashant Mohite, police inspector of Nashik taluka police station Kamlakar, sub-divisional officer Shyamrao Walvi and police inspector Mukund Deshmukh tried to bring the situation under control.

As the news got viral on whatsapp, people on large scale gathered opposite the Trimbakeshwar police station on Saturday night itself. Repercussions of this incident had started to felt since Saturday midnight.

The enraged mob rushed at Talegaon and torched the tractor which was parked in front of the residence of the accused.

The residence of the accused was also vandalised. One two-wheeler was torched at Talegaon Phata.

Police then intervened and brought the situation under control, but protests broke out on large scale in the district since Sunday morning as the news got viral on the whatsapp.

As people started to gather at Talegaon Phata since morning, police blocked the road heading to Talegaon.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan who visited the girl’s family termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

He said a rape attempt was made on her by the boy and said the case would be fast-tracked.

The agitators then alleged that he was trying to suppress the matter with this comment. They gheraoed him.

After Mahajan tendered an apology, police rescued him from there. He then left for Trimbakeshwar and preferred to leave for Mumbai from there.

Meanwhile, thousands of youths were present at Talegaon Phata. All roads heading to Talegaon were closed.

Rasta roko was staged at the Phata since 10 am. The agitators raised slogans and demanding a capital punishment for the accused.

DySP Prashant Mohite was appealing to the agitators to remain quite, but they were not in a mood to listen.

MLA Seema Hiray, ZP president Vijayshri Chumbhale, ZP vice president Sampatrao Sakale and Ramesh Khandbahale were present there since morning.

Alleging that the District Guardian Minister had not approved their demands, the agitators pelted stone at the vehicle of special IG Vinaykumar Choube.

They also beat up some youths who videographed the incident. As police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob, the agitators involved in heavy stone pelting.

Police vehicles were damaged. Police had to lob teargas shells then to disperse the crowd. Three police vehicles of rural police were torched. The enraged mob became quite following the appeal by local women and citizens.

Meanwhile, SP Ankush Shinde, DySP Prashant Mohite, senior police inspector of local crime branch Kishore Navale and other police personnel were injured in the stone pelting.

Special IG Vinaykumar Choube visited Talegaon Phata to inspect it. He ordered to do panchanama of gutted vehicles.

People also staged ‘rasta roko’ at Vilholi on Mumbai-Agra highway, Nashik-Aurangabad Road and Mumbai-Agra National Highway.

The villagers also staged ‘rasta roko’ in Wadiwhare, Ghoti and Anjaneri-phata areas. Some people set tyres on fire.

Six MSRTC buses, police vans, 3 pick-up tempos, a two-wheeler and four kiosks were also set on fire.

Vehicle on Mumbai-Agra highway was stalled for four hours due to this. Rasta Roko was staged at Chandwad, Adgaon Naka, Ojhar, Dwarka Circle, Pathardi Phata and other places in the district and at some main squares in Nashik city.