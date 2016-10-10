4 more seats for SC, ST category

Nashik: The NMC administration had completed the process of draw of lots on Friday (Oct. 7) for next year’s civic elections of Municipal Corporation as per instructions by the State Election Commission.

Though there is no change in number of seats (122), the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste and Tribes category has been increased by four, but number of seats for the women belonging to general category has been decreased by four.

The number of seats in Nashik Municipal Corporation was fixed during last elections on the basis of census that took place in 2011.

While fixing the number of members for the elections that took place in 2012, figure in detail about total population of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes could not available.

As a result, the number of reserved seats had to be fixed on the basis of census that took place in 2011.

As figure in detail about the total population of SC and ST category has now been available, the number of seats for SC and ST have been increased by 3 and 1 respectively.

The total population of SC category is 19.76%, whereas the population of ST category is 9.89%. On the basis of this figure, the number of reserved seats has been increased.

SC category had 15 seats during the 2012 elections and three seats out of these were reserved for the women belonging to the same category.

The number of seats has been increased by three, amounting to total 18 seats. The number of seats reserved for the women has increased to 9. ST category had 8 seats in 2012 and 4 seats out of these were reserved for the women.

The number of seats for next year’s elections has been increased by 1, amounting to total 5 seats.

There were 66 seats for general category in 2012 and 32 seats out of these were reserved for women. The seats have been decreased by two, amounting to total 30 seats.