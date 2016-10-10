The stairways on Mount Kailash lead to heaven: Bhavasar

Nashik: The path around Mount Kailash is 52 km long. Pilgrims of several religions believe that circumambulating Mount Kailash on foot is a holy ritual that will bring good fortune.

In the Vishnu Purana of the mountain states that its four faces are made of crystal, ruby, gold, and lapis lazuli, thus expressed Ratan Bhavsar.

Garudzep Pratisthan which involved in various social, educational, cultural and environmental activities had organised a special experience sharing programme on Kailas Manas Sarovar Trek at senior citizen hall, Bhabhanagar.

Ratan Bhavsar, ex-executive engineer of MSEDCL was the speaker. Dr. Sandip Bhanose, chairman of Garudzep Pratishthan briefed about the activities that were carried out in past by the Pratishthan.

Mr. Parthsarthi who completed Kailash yatra for 8 times welcomed Ratan Bhavsar. Renu Bhanose performed Ganesh Vandana.

The programme was compered by Kalpana Bhanose and Advocate Jyoti Bhavasar. Shankar Samsher, Nivrutti Gholap, Bhagwan Shimpi, RM Ahire, Kadbhane, Bhushan Sonje and Pagar coordinated the programme.

Avinash Walunje, Sandip Pisolkar, Mr Vaikar, Balasaheb Jadhav, Shisti and Jagdish Choudhari were present for the programme. Sanket Bhanose and Jaywant Patil proposed the vote of thanks.