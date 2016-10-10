St Francis, Tidke Colony takes part in Nashik Inmun 2016

Nashik: The Ryan International Group Of Institutions had organized INMUN (Indian Model United Nations) 2016 at Delhi recently.

Five students from St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik Mitali Gupta (Std. IX), Khushi Gupta(Std. IX) Ciya Chordia (Std.VIII), Omkar Shendage (Std. IX) and Shashank Shetty (Std. VIII) participated in the session.

Students were trained by teachers to attend the conference. Students got a wonderful opportunity to explore themselves at the conference.

They gave speeches and discussed issues related to global warming level. Students were awarded with trophies and certificates by Grace Pinto.

INMUN is a concept initiated by the founder chairman Dr. Augustine Pinto and director Grace Pinto of Ryan Group of Institutions.

All these participants were guided by the headmistress of the school Kusuma Shetty, supervisor Cici Wilson, Krishna Bangera and all the teaching staff of the school.