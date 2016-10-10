FIA softball team takes part in DSO Softball C’ship

Nashik: The under-17 boys team of Fravashi International Academy participated in the DSO-Inter School level Softball Championship 2016 held at the Good Shepherd School Manmad.

Shreyas Dhale and Mehak Chandel (Grade VII) had created a record after they were selected for the divisional level Softball Championship that was held at Jalgoan.

The students and the coach Shashank Joshi were congratulated and applauded for their remarkable performance during the school assembly by the director of Academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha and the entire team of the school.