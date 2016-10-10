Police to start ‘book bank’

Nashik: Many persons and organisations have preserved a reading culture in Nashik city, which is known as cultural city.

Sarvajanik Vachnalaya as well as small and big libraries are quenching the readers’ thirst. The book bank which will be started by police will be one more addition to them.

The birthday of former President of India and great scientist late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is celebrated as ‘reading day’.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has expressed his desire to conduct an unique project of book bank at the level of all police stations that fall in jurisdiction of city police commissionerate to mark this.

The city police commissionerate will implement a unique concept of the book bank at the level of all police stations.

The benefit of this concept will be provided to the students who are interested in reading. Families of the police officials and personnel from various police stations and poor college and school going students in concerned police stations will be benefitted by the library which will be started police station wise.

The book bank will be run by at the city commissionerate level for this. Those who love reading and citizens should gift biographies of great personalities, novels, general knowledge books and books based on success stories for this bank, urged Dr. Singal.

It has been appealed that citizens should go to concerned police stations and give books in a sealed packet.

This library will help in enhancing intellectual level of the society and as a result there will be reduction in criminal incidents, he confided.

For more information one should contact police inspector Prakash Sapkale of police welfare department, urged the police administration.