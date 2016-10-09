Nashik girl Saiyami Kher… Mirzya & pedhas of Budha Halwai

Nashik: It wasn’t an ordinary Friday night altogether, the special screening of Hindi film Mirzya at two screens of Cinemax at the City Center Mall here was an exciting moment for Nashikites and cine lovers as city girl Saiyami Kher making her Bollywood debut was in leading role in the film with a co-star Harshavardhan Kapoor, son of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. As the granddaughter of actress Usha Kiran and niece of Tanvi Azmi, acting comes naturally to Saiyami Kher.

Saiyami’s mother Uttara Mhatre Kher, an ex Miss India (1983) and her father and famous model Adwait Kher was in the forefront to welcome the invitees with distribution of famous pedhas of Budha Halwai to the audiences. The film Mirzya which has already received applause at the BFI London Film Festival also left the Nashikites spellbound.