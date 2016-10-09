Devotees throng Kalika Devi temple on day 8

Nashik : A large number of devotees thronged Kalika Devi temple, which is one of the oldest temples in Nashik, to catch a glimpse of the Goddess on the eighth day of the festivities. The temple of Goddess Kalika, known as Nashik’s ‘Gramdevata’ (town Goddess), witnesses huge crowds of devotees during Navratrotsav.

Meanwhile, daily Deshdoot Executive Editor Milind Sajgure along with his wife performed the puja of the goddess Kalika. Temple Trust chairman Keshav Anna Patil, Dr Pratap Kothawale, Subhash Talajiya, Parmanand Kothawale, Vijay Pawar, Kishore Kothawale, Aba Pawar, Datta Patil and PRO Dileep Sonar were present.

Among the dignitaries City police commissioner Dr Ravindra Singal, MLA Nirmala Gavit and ex MLA Nitin Bhosale also offered prayers to the Goddess.