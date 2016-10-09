Farmers from Nashik dist to be taken into confidence: State PWD minister Shinde

Nashik/Ghoti : State PWD minister Eknath Shinde asserted that farmers from Nashik district would be taken into confidence while pooling (rather than acquiring) the land for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

“The government would ensure that farmers do not suffer losses anyhow. The project is an important step forward in the overall development of Maharashtra. The farmers will ultimately benefit from the project and opportunities of employment will also be opened for local youths,” said Shinde.

“While implementing the project, problems facing farmers will be solved through dialogue,” assured the minister who chaired the meeting in Mantralaya to address the issues of the farming community in the district.

As many as 46 villages including 20 villages in Igatpuri taluka and 26 villages in Sinnar taluka of the district will be affected during the implementation of the Samruddhi corridor.

Besides MP Hemant Godse, MLA Nirmala Gavit, MLA Rajabhau Waje and leader of farmers Pandurang Shinde, the crucial meet was attended by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation vice president and managing director Radhyeshyam Mopalwar and PWD joint secretary Kishore Mali.

“The farmers surrendering their land for the project would be offered due compensation. Rules will be framed keeping in mind ample employment opportunities for the local youths. The farmers should not get panic. The government will work towards bridging differences and removing misunderstanding in the minds of the affected farmers through comprehensive dialogue,” the minister said.

“To get the farmers benefited most out of the corridor, Krishi Samruddhi Kendra will be opened,” Shinde added. Meanwhile, MP Godse said that the PWD minister would listen to the problems of the project-affected farmers in the district in next week.