Sansari village head calls on SS chief Thackeray

Deolali Camp : Sitting head of Sansari grampanchayat Yuvraj Godse called on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree residence in Mumbai and discussed current political equations taking shape in Eklahare segment of Zilla Parishad.

Sarpanch Godse, son of former Shiv Sena district chief and MP Rajabhau Godse, was accompanied by sitting MP Hemant Godse.

Godse’s visit to ‘Matoshree’ assumed great significance in the wake of upcoming ZP elections as Eklahare segment of the ZP has been reserved for OBC category.

Political circles are abuzz with talks and new political equations are brewing in Nashik taluka as Godse hinted at fighting the ZP election on Sena ticket.

The importance of the visit can be gauged by the fact that the Sansari sarpanch was accompanied by political stalwarts like ex MLA Baban Gholap, MLA Ajay Chaudhary, SS district chief Vijay Karanjkar, MLA Yogesh Gholap, Adv Shivaji Sahane, Nivrutti Jadhav, Shivram Zole, Keshav Porje and other senior Sena leaders.