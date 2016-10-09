Barnes School employees threaten indefinite stir from Oct 13

Deolali Camp: Employees of the Barnes School who were removed from their services for demanding renewal of wage agreement, have threatened indefinite strike and closure of the school from Thursday (Oct 13) if their demands are not met.

The agitating employees have intimated in advance on their proposed indefinite stir to the Education Officer (Secondary), Zilla Parishad; police commissioner, district collector and Deolali Camp police station apart from office bearers of the Paalak-Shikshak Sangh.

“The school management has so far not taken any decision on the demand for reinstatement of the sacked employees. The employees have appealed to the school management and its vice principal to reinstate the dismissed employees else the aggrieved workers would take to an indefinite stir in a democratic way,” according to a circular published by employees Mahendra Gaikwad, Mohan Tak, Ramesh Deshmukh, Shyam Khadangale and Shekhar Shirsat among others.

Forced out of job for allegedly demanding a hike in wages, one of the Barnes School employees had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the campus in the last week of September. School principal Julian Luke was later arrested by the local police for abetment to suicide. He has now been awarded judicial custody after being produced in the court of law.