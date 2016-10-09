Hand over MSRTC land to RTO, demands Sena delegation

Nashik Road : A Shiv Sena delegation led by MP Hemant Godse submitted a memorandum to State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote urging him to hand over Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) land which is still lying idle and its office, to Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the convenience of people.

“The government would seek a detailed report on the unused land of the MSRTC meant for bus depot on Artillery Center Road in Nashik Road. After studying it thoroughly, a suitable decision on handing over land to RTO department would be taken,” assured Raote to the Sena delegates including local Sena office bearers Shyam Khole, Sunil Deokar and Darshan Pawar.

A stretch of a 15-acre land was kept reserved for MSRTC bus depot including depot office on the Artillery Center Road prior to Simhastha Kumbh Mela by spending crores of rupees. Thereafter, the ST corporation utilised the land and the office during three shahi parvanis only, the memorandum said.

It further adds: “The population of Nashik Road area is estimated to be over 10 lakh. The people have to go Nashik RTO office for issuance of licence. If the land is handed over to the RTO with the deputation of a motor vehicle inspector and 3 assistant inspectors, the citizens will find it suitable to apply for driving licence at Nashik Road.”