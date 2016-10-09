FA aquatic champions bring laurels

NASHIK: In the swimming competition organised by the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association, held at Aurangabad, Mansi Shrotriya and Janhvi Deshmukh of Fravashi Academy actively participated in the Water Polo and 1×400 medley relay from the senior group and won laurels for their parents and school as they bagged the silver medals.

The management of R.S. Luth Education Trust and the heads of the school congratulated the winners for their great achievement and wished both of them success in their near future.