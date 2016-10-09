Deshdoot, social outfits organise free health check up camp

Niphad/Nashik : Strengthening its social bond further, a leading daily ‘Deshdoot’ with the joint cooperation of Niphad Doctors’ Association (NDA), sub-district hospital and Vande Mataram Group carried out a free health check-up camp at Niphad which received spontaneous response from all age group categories.

About 550 patients got their health check up done at the medical camp. The NDA office bearers and a team of doctors led by eye specialist Dr Manoj Dagade from Nashik distributed free medicines to some of the patients after check-up.

‘Deshdoot’ Executive Editor Milind Sajgure, senior corporator Anil Kunde-Patil, corporator Devdutt Kapse, senior BJP leader Shankarrao Wagh, Tehsildar Vinod Bhamre, NDA president Dr Nitin Dharrao, PI Ranjit Dere, Vande Mataram Group president Vikram Randhve, sub-district hospital dean Dr S R Rathod and Dr Pavanraj Gangurde were present on the dais.