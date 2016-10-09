Old woman dies of diarrhoea, over 100 infected

Nashik : Sixty-year-old Shantabai Kashinath Pradhan from Gavtha village in Harsul taluka of the district died of diarrhoea, according to reports.

About 45 people suspected with diarrhoea were admitted in hospital while over 100 patients were reportedly infected with diarrhoea disease.

The spread of the disease was largely visible in Gavtha village since Wednesday after villagers consumed contaminated drinking water from the well in the area.

Meanwhile, 6 patients — Umesh Vishnu Pradhan (10), Deepali Vishnu Pradhan (14), Yogesh Laxman Lahare (8), Machhindra Eknath Shingade (18), Yogesh Eknath Jadhav (17) and Rama Dhavlu Shingade (62) — have been admitted to district civil hospital for further treatment, while nearly 30 patients were taking treatment at the primary health facility in Shirasgaon and Harsul.

The villagers blamed the grampanchayat and the local health centers for negligence.