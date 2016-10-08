Reservations in 31 wards declared

Nashik: The draw of lots to decide reservations for the first phase in next year’s civic elections for Nashik Municipal Corporation was conducted yesterday at Kalidas auditorium under Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Reservations for 122 seats in 31 wards were declared in it.

Following declaration of reservations phasewise as per population percentage, percentage of members and 50% reservation for women, school children from municipal schools picked up the chits from the transparent drum to declare these reservations.

Some political stalwarts and aspirants left the auditorium after they got disappointed after declaration of new reservations.

The process of draw of lots began at 11 am. Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (admin) Vijay Pagar and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (admin) Thakre were present on the dais.

Manager (property) B U More was giving complete information about the draw of lots and directives of the State Election Commission about the draw of lots and laws.

In the first phase of the proceedings, total 18 seats for the scheduled caste category were fixed as per descending order of the population percentage of the scheduled caste category.

These seats were then declared. Thereafter, total 9 seats for the scheduled tribes category were fixed as per descending orders of the population percentage of the scheduled tribes and were then declared.

In addition, 27% seats (33 seats) of the total number of NMC members were reserved for other backward class category.

Total 31 seats (one in each ward) were fixed. Thereafter two seats which were left, were fixed in those wards where three seats are unreserved through the draw of lots.

Students picked up two chits from total 10 chits. It was declared then that ward no. 13B and 24B have been reserved for OBC category.

Following this, the process to reserve seats for women was completed. Student picked up a chit to reserve two seats for women in a single ward out of ward nos.

15 and 19 which have three members each. As chit mentioning ward no. 15 was picked up, the Municipal Commissioner declared that two seats in this ward have been reserved for the women belonging to OBC category.

Thereafter reservation process for the women belonging to scheduled caste category was conducted.

The draw of lots was conducted then to reserve 9 seats out of the total 18 seats for the women belonging to the same category.

It was declared that seat numbers shown in 9 chits which were picked up by the students have been reserved for the women.

Thereafter the process to reserve 5 seats out of the total 9 seats for scheduled tribes category for the women belonging to the same category was conducted.

It was declared that seat numbers showed in five chits have been reserved for the women. The process to reserve 17 seats out of the total 33 seats in OBC category for the women belonging to the same category took place.

Total 12 seats have been declared reserved for the women by default method as per the EC instructions. 5 seats were then reserved through chits from the remaining seats.

In this way, total 17 seats have been reserved for the women belonging to the same category.

At the end, the process to reserve 30 seats, out of the total 62 seats from general category for the women belonging to the same category was conducted.

Following reservation of 30 seats for the women as per instructions of the EC, their numbers have been declared. The process of the draw of lots lasted for nearly two-and-half hours.

The office bearers from all political parties gathered to see joint maps and separate maps of all the wards.

As boundary lines of separate wards have been shown on them, many got information about new changes in their wards.

Many found that other areas have been connected to their wards, whereas many expressed their disappointment over the ward structuring.

Some left the auditorium following change in reservations in their areas. The Municipal Commissioner resolved the queries raised by some political office bearers.