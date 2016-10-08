Paper mill plant to be set up in Nashik?

Deolali Camp : As Nashik tops Andhra and Tamil Nadu on the basis of quality and practicality regarding setting up of currency note paper mill, MP Hemant Godse is taking sincere efforts to bring this plant here.

Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Meghwal is positive for this. The survey committee will arrive in Nashik on October 18 to conduct a survey for this.

The committee is visiting Nashik after finance ministry received proposals from three states regarding setting up of the paper mill to check quality and practicality about this.

Central government has around 1,000 square vacant plot in Gandhinagar area, adequate water, availability of cotton from neighbouring Jalgaon district and railway station are available in Nashik and there is no need to spend money for these.

As distance between Gandhinagar to Nashik Road is very less, the transport expense will be very less.

Considering expenditure on entire project and production, Nashik is more suitable from financial point of view than other states. MP Godse proved this to officials in the finance ministry and Ministers.

When Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Meghwal came to attend a programme organised by Rajasthani Mandal in Meera-Bhyander area at Mumbai, MP Godse met him and explained him about the proposal regarding setting up of the paper mill at Nashik.

Meghwal while addressing the activists of the Rajasthani Mandal stated that Hemant Godse is a best example regarding how members of parliament should follow up a project and clarified that he will send the survey committee on October 18 and will take decision after its report.

If the concerned project is set up at Nashik, 1200-1500 educated unemployed can get employment.

The land which is lying vacant at Gandhinagar can be used and the area can witness glory days again.

The proposal of Nashik topped other proposals from practical point of view and the finance ministry will certainly provide justice to Nashik, confided MP Godse.