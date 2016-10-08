Voters turn their back to registration drive

Nashik: As per directives of the Supreme Court, voter registration for graduate constituency has been started, but it received lukewarm response in first six days.

Only 555 voters filed their applications and 544 voters out of them have been registered. Highest 70 voters have been registered from Nashik east constituency, whereas only three applications were received from Igatpuri.

Considering this, administration has appealed to voters to register their names in constituencies that fall in their talukas.

As the Supreme Court asked to conduct drive to register voters again for upcoming election for the graduate constituency, returning officers are busy.

State assembly wise registration centre has been made available in the city, but registration figures showed that voters had turned their back to this.

Only 555 voters registered their names in the period of six days from October 1st to 6th. This percentage is very less comparing to 15 talukas in the district.

The voter registration drive will continue till November 5. The electoral roll will be prepared then on November 19.

People can raise objections over the electoral roll till December 8.

Meanwhile, only 119 women registered their names for graduate constituency.