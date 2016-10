Nashik: The girl-student of Sanika Borade (Grade VII) of Fravashi International Academy attained a stupendous feat in the taluka level inter school yoga competition held recently at the New Maratha High School, Nashik.

She secured first position in the event and is now all set out to dazzle at the district level yoga competition.

The management and team of the school congratulated and extended their warm wishes and blessings to Sanika and the yoga coach Geeta Negi on this accomplishment.