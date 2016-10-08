Teachers should create awareness about dengue: Dy Mayor

Nashik: Teachers have capacity to create a revolution. Considering this their role is important in creating awareness about dengue among people, stated Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga.

The workshop being conducted by Nashik Municipal Corporation under Swachh Bharat Mission about dengue was held at Kalidas auditorium.

Deputy Mayor Bagga was speaking while providing his guidance to headmasters and teachers of NMC education board.

NMC education board chairperson Sanjay Chavan, health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate, assistant health officer Dr. Sachin Hiray and administrative officer, education department Nitin Upasani were present.

Earlier, Dr. Sunil Bukane administered oath to the headmasters and teachers regarding cleanliness.

In the workshop, Dr. Rahul Gaikwad provided his guidance about measures to be taken to tackle the dengue.