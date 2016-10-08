BJP condemns MP Supriya Sule

Nashik : The Nashik unit of Bharatiya Janata Party staged agitation opposite the district collectorate to condemn Nationalist Congress Party leader MP Supriya Sule for showing disrespect to the Chief Minister.

A memorandum was given to Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate.

MP Sule who had arrived on Nashik tour, had shown disrespect to the Chief Minister while slamming the government over Kopardi gangrape case.

Condemning her statement, BJP staged demonstrations under MLA Devyani Pharande opposite the district collectorate and demanded that Supriya Sule should tender an apology for her statement.

MP Sule criticised the Chief Minister with revenge. As charges against former Ministers who were involved in irrigation scam will prove soon.

She can involve in criticism through the disappointment over this, states the memorandum.

This showed that she is getting angry as they are not in power, it was alleged.

A work is going on to collect evidences regarding Kopardi gangrape case and investigation is on to ensure that accused would get capital punishment.

MP Sule should tender apology for criticising the CM, it was demanded.

City general secretary Suresh Patil, Pavan Bhagurkar, BJP youth wing chief Adv. Ajinkya Sane, women wing chief Rohini Naidu, Sujata Karajgikar, Bharati Bagul, Devdutt Joshi, other office bearers and activists were present.