Action against mobile sellers for selling duplicate mobile spare parts

Nashik: Acting on a tip-off, anti copyright squad conducted raids on mobile sellers in Mahatma Gandhi Road area and seized duplicate batteries of Intex company, cover and touch pad worth Rs. 4.67 lakh from them.

A case has been registered against four sellers in connection with this and two sellers out of them were arrested.

The names of the suspects who were arrested are Ramesh Bishnoi (M G Road) and Bharatram Netiram Patel (resident of Chichban, Panchavati).

A case has been registered against Pahadsingh Chobsingh and Nagaram Devasi, resident of Panchavati under copyright act.

The squad got information that duplicate spare parts are sold from the mobile shops in MG Road area.

The police registered case against four sellers after complaint by Phynix copyright protection investigation officer Mayur Rajendra Dhumal.

A case under copyright act has been registered in Sarkarwada police station and PSI Chavan is investigating further into the case.