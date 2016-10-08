New Era students excel in Bhagwat Geeta recitation competition

Nashik: The students of New Era English School gave their brilliant performance at the recently held Bhagwat Geeta recitation competition for Part 16th organised by Chinmay Mission, Nashik.

The competition was judged on the basis of pronunciation and voice modulation.

Many schools had participated in this competition. The jury comprised of the chairperson of Chinmay Mission along with other members.

The achievers of the competition were awarded by the Chairperson of Chinmay Mission Nashik Center Prerana Chaitanya.

The results declared were as follows: Group – 3rd and 4th – 1st prize – Chinmay Kiran Garud; 2nd prize – Anish Santosh Bhangale; consolation prize – Avani Milind Kombade, Tejas Nishikant Bhagale. Group – 5th and 6th: 1st prize – Swarda Rohit Joshi and 3rd prize – Sanhita Surendra Deshpande.

The school Principal and teachers congratulated the winners for their success. Sandhya Kulkarni guided the students for the competition.